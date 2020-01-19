MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever imagined becoming a real-life Japanese warrior straight out of an anime?

In the third episode of Rappler Hustle's Train Like A... series, we give you a glimpse of how you can get as skilled as a samurai and master the tradition of Tenshin Shoden Katori Shinto-ryu – the foundation of many Japanese martial arts with the use of a sword.

Join Rappler's Tristan Zinampan as he enters basic samurai training at Sugawara Sogo Budo Philippines, where you can learn from senseis who have been practicing the tradition for years. – Rappler.com