MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship heads back to Manila as Filipino champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio headlines the ONE: Fire and Fury on January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pacio defends his ONE strawweight world crown against Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and former strawweight kingpin Alex “Little Rock” Silva.

Also vying to put on a winning show are several top Filipino mixed martial arts fighters, including Pacios’ fellow Team Lakay stalwarts Eduard Folayang and Danny Kingad.

Catch the show for free as we give away 10 pairs of lower box tickets!

Contest mechanics:

Follow Rappler Sports on Twitter (@RapplerSports) and ONE Championship on Facebook (@ONEChampionship) and Instagram (@onechampionship) Register in our Google form. Winners will be selected randomly via computer-generated draws The 10 winners will be announced on Friday, January 24 Tickets may be claimed at the redemption booth at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 31



Good luck!

