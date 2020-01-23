MANILA, Philippines – We’re not done giving away freebies!

As Filipino champion Joshua Pacio defends his ONE Championship strawweight world crown, get a chance to watch and win a Boodle Feast VIP Ticket Package, which includes premium seats in the ONE: Fire and Fury on January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena!

Pacio looks to retain his title against Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and former strawweight kingpin Alex “Little Rock” Silva as other top Filipino mixed martial arts fighters like Team Lakay stalwarts Eduard Folayang and Danny Kingad also vie for victories.

But before watching the blockbuster showdown, get to know the Filipino fighters in the meet-and-greet session and join them in the Boodle Feast with the Champions dinner on Wednesday, January 29 at the City of Dreams.

Contest mechanics:

1. Follow Rappler Sports on Twitter (@RapplerSports) and ONE Championship on Facebook (@ONEChampionship) and Instagram (@onechampionship)

2. Answer the question to the callout in the comments section: Who’s your favorite Filipino ONE Championship fighter and why?

3. Register in our Google form. Winners will be selected randomly via computer-generated draw.

4. Two (2) Boodle Feast VIP Ticket Packages will be drawn. Each winner will receive:

Two (2) patron tickets

Two (2) seats to dinner and meet-and-greet passes

Two (2) sets of ONE: Fire and Fury merchandise (shirt and lanyard)

5. Those who joined the ongoing ticket giveaway promo are still qualified to join the Boodle Feast VIP Ticket promo.

6. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 24.

7. The two winners will receive a message on how to claim their prizes.

Good luck!

– Rappler.com