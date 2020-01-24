MANILA, Philippines – Another episode of Rappler Sport wRap is here and we take a look at some of the biggest sporting news in the Philippines!

Hosts Naveen Ganglani and Agatha Uvero discuss the recently concluded PBA Finals between Ginebra and Meralco before talking more hoops in the collegiate level, where some big-name players have opted to shift allegiances.

They also give their take on UAAP women’s volleyball as several veterans from defending champion Ateneo and Final Four hopeful University of the Philippines make a surprise comeback this season.

With the Olympics just 6 months away, Sports wRap also dives into the list of athletes working to qualify for tickets to Tokyo. How impactful is it that most of these names are female athletes? Has a torch been passed?

All that and more in the latest episode! – Rappler.com