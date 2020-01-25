MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen tennis star Alex Eala will begin her 2020 Australian Open juniors campaign at 4th seed on Sunday, January 26.

Eala, who gained a berth to the main draw via wildcard, will be facing 18-year-old Shavit Kimchi of Israel in the third match to be held at Court 12 in Melbourne Park where the day's events begin at 8am (11am, Melbourne time). (WATCH: Alex Eala dreams big in 2020)

In the girls doubles event, Eala will be teaming up with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

The 14-year-old hopes to surpass her 2nd round appearance in the 2019 US Open juniors tournament, where she became the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam since Jeson Patrombon in 1991.

Prior to the juniors Grand Slam opener, Eala joined the 2020 AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International, where she made it to the quarterfinals but fell to Russia's Polina Kudermetova in 3 sets, 7-5, 4-6, 2-6.

A Rafael Nadal Academy scholar, the Filipina teen sensation kicked off 2020 with a career-high ranking of World No. 9.

This year, Eala continues to vie for a top 5 ranking in the world juniors tour for a shot at the wildcard berths in the women's Grand Slam tournaments. – Rappler.com