MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala built on her strong start to advance to the second round of the 2020 Australian Open juniors tournament on Sunday, January 26 at Court 12 in Melbourne Park.

Eala won over 18-year-old Shavit Kimchi of Israel in 3 sets, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, to seal another appearance in the 2nd round of a juniors Grand Slam.

The 14-year-old Filipina will face the winner of the match between Australia's Mia Repac and France's Julie Belgraver.

The teen tennis sensation qualified for the Aussie Open via wildcard as she nailed a world No. 9 ranking in the juniors circuit at the start of the year.

The Rafael Nadal scholar hopes to surpass her 2nd round appearance in the 2019 US Open juniors tournament, where she became the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam since Jeson Patrombon in 2011. – Rappler.com