MANILA, Philippines – A college baseball coach, his wife, and his daughter were among the 9 people killed in the Los Angeles helicopter incident that also claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

John Altobelli, who coached baseball at the Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were aboard the chopper that crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

There were no survivors. Gianna Bryant, daughter of the late NBA great, also died in the crash.

Gianna and Alyssa played against each other in basketball games.

"He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach," said school athletic director Jason Kehler of the 56-year-old mentor in a statement.

"The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family," he added.

According to the school website, Altobelli led the Pirates to more than 700 wins and 4 state championships. – Rappler.com