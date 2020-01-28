MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala scored a breakthrough win to the 3rd round of the 2020 Australian Open juniors tournament on Tuesday, January 28.

Eala defeated France's Julie Belgraver in 3 sets, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, to face 16th seed Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong in the round of 16.

The 14-year-old Filipina won 7-of-10 break points and capitalized on Belgraver's 36 unforced errors to dominate the French in the last set.

With the win, the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar surpassed her feat in the 2019 US Open, her first junior Grand Slam stint where she crashed out of the 2nd round.

In the doubles event, Eala again teams up with Indonesian Priska Nugroho as the duo gears up to face Belgraver and Slovenia's Pia Lovric late Tuesday. – Rappler.com