MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz boosted her bid to top the world rankings with 3 golds in the 2020 Roma Weightlifing World Cup on Tuesday, January 28.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist dominated the snatch (93kg) and clean and jerk (119kg) for a total lift of 212kg to complete a sweep in the women's 55kg event of the world tournament.

Ukraine's Kamila Konotop came in 2nd with 196kg and Tunisia's Nouha Landoulsi bagged the overall bronze with a total lift of 194kg.

Diaz currently ranks No. 4 in the women's 55kg category topped by Chinese weightlifters Liao Qiuyun, Zhang Wanqiong and Li Yajun.

The win virtually sealed the Filipina's return stint to the quadrennial meet slated to run from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.

The country's top weightlifter is riding on a winning momentum after she ruled the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and copped her first gold in the regional biennial meet.

In 2018, Diaz also secured the Philippines' first Asian Games gold in Jakarta, Indonesia. – Rappler.com