MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho avenged their respective singles exit with a 2020 Australian Open juniors tournament doubles semifinals berth on Wednesday, January 29 in Melbourne Park.

Eala and Nugroho swept the French duo of Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, to set up a semis clash with Latvia's Kamila Bartone and Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova on Thursday, January 30.

The Southeast Asian pair, though, bowed out of the singles tournament 3rd round and missed the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old Eala succumbed to Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, as she committed 32 unforced error's compared to Wong's 17.

Wong also had the upper hand, winning 7-of-13 break points while the Filipina only scored 3-of-12.

Nugroho lost to Germany's Alexandra Vecic, 6-2, 6-2.

Still, Eala recorded her best singles finish in a junior Grand Slam by reaching the 3rd round.

The Rafael Nadal Academy scholar qualified for the main draw of the 2020 Australian Open juniors tournament via wildcard as she notched a world No. 9 ranking in the juniors circuit at the start of the year.

Eala continues to work towards a top 5 juniors ranking that will merit her a wildcard to the women's tournaments. – Rappler.com