MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala made history with her first juniors Grand Slam finals berth in the girls doubles event of the 2020 Australian Open tournament on Thursday, January 30 in Melbourne Park.

Eala teamed up with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho pulled off an upset over the top-ranked European duo of Latvia's Kamila Bartone and Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova with a three-set win, 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8) in the semifinals.

The Southeast Asian pair will face the winner of the match between US tandem Savannah Broadus and Elizabeth Coleman and Slovenia's Ziva Falkner and Britain's Matilda Mutavdzic.

Eala and Nugroho rallied from an opening set loss as the Southeast Asians tied the 2nd set at 4-4 and built on the momentum to extend the match.

In the 3rd set, Eala and Nugroho trailed the European duo 7-1, but they were able to capitalize on their opponents' errors to win the match.

Both Eala and Nugroho redeemed themselves from their singles exit in the 3rd round on Wednesday, January 29.

Still, Eala recorded her best singles finish in a junior Grand Slam by reaching the 3rd round.

The Rafael Nadal Academy scholar qualified for the main draw of the 2020 Australian Open juniors tournament via wildcard as she notched a world No. 9 ranking in the juniors circuit at the start of the year.

Eala continues to work toward a top 5 juniors ranking that will merit her a wildcard to the women's tournaments. – Rappler.com