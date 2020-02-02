MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo will be feted for his display of sporting excellence in the year that just passed as he is set to receive the President's Award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA).

The 19-year-old, along with other Filipino athletes who made the country proud, will be recognized in the SMC-PSA Annual Awards Night at the Manila Hotel on March 6.

Yulo had an impressive 2019 as he won gold in the men's floor excercise of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships – becoming the first Filipino and the first male gymnast from Southeast Asia to do so.

His win earned him a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

To cap off his stellar year, Yulo put on a show in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where he won 2 gold and 5 silver medals to help Team Philippines regain the overall title 14 years after first winning it in 2005.

He joins an elite list of personalities who were previously honored by the sportswriting community with the same award, among them Manny Pangilinan, the multi-titled National University Lady Bulldogs, billiards champions Rubilen Amit and Dennis Orcollo, and slalom racing champ Milo Rivera.

Yulo and his achievements will forever be etched in Philippine sports history, according to PSA president and Manila Bulletin sports editor Tito Talao.

Team Philippines will be recognized with the prestigious Athlete of the Year award for reclaiming the overall SEA Games crown. – Rappler.com