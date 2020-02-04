MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from conquering the 2020 Australian Open junior doubles tournament, Alex Eala clinched a new career-high at world No. 4 on Tuesday, February 4.

The Filipina teen tennis sensation jumped 5 places higher to land the No. 4 place with a total of 1718.75 points.

She achieved the feat just a month after into the top 10 of the world juniors circuit with a world No. 9 ranking.

Eala's impressive performance was highlighted by her first Grand Slam title in the juniors doubles tournament where she teamed up with Indonesian Priska Nugroho in their maiden Australian Open juniors campaign.

The Southeast Asian duo unexpectedly secured a finals berth after upsetting the top-ranked pair of Latvia's Kamila Bartone and Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova.

"Well I really don’t know what to expect going into a tournament in that high level – everyone being of course very experienced and everyone being good – we just do whatever and be prepared," said Eala about her unexpected title romp.

The 14-year-old earned a wildcard berth to the junior Grand Slam, but made a 3rd round exit in the singles tournament when she fell to Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong in straight sets.

Still, Eala recorded her best singles finish in a junior Grand Slam by reaching the 3rd round.

As she cracked into the top 5 of the world juniors circuit, Eala also gains a chance to join high-level women's tournaments, which is part of her goals this year. (WATCH: Alex Eala dreams big in 2020) – Rappler.com