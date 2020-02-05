MANILA, Philippines – National athletes will have a chance to acquire professional and sub-professional eligibility soon following talks between the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Wednesday, February 5.

In a courtesy visit at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, CSC commissioner Aileen Lizada proposed the possibility of granting CSC eligibility to national athletes who achieved podium finishes on PSC-recognized international competitions.

"With the success of our national athletes in recent competitions, we wanted to honor their achievements and legacy with plans on issuing special eligibility, which will help them in their future endeavors as Filipino citizens," said Atty. Lizada.

PSC chairman William Ramirez thanked CSC's initiative to support the national athletes.

"This future development will not only recognize their success, but will also help them as they serve the country through sports, may it be in local government units and the national government," said Ramirez.

The sports agency chief added that the crafting of terms of the future agreement shall be derived from the existing policies of the Republic Act No. 6847 – the Philippine Sports Commission Act, and Republic Act No. 2260, also known as Civil Service Act of 1959.

"The terms and conditions of the agreement are yet to be determined, but we are positive that with special laws and issuance policies from the CSC, our athletes will be granted eligibility," said Ramirez.

Under the Civil Service Act, sub-professional eligibility qualifies applicants for first level positions such as clerical, trade, and custodial service positions which require less than 4 years of college education.

On the other hand, professional eligibility qualifies one for first and second level positions such as professional, technical, and scientific positions that require 4 years of college education.

Last year, Ramirez signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Social Security System (SSS) to ensure the protection of all national athletes and coaches. – Rappler.com