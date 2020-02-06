MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has postponed the Batang Pinoy, the Philippine National Games (PNG), and other sports events amid the global outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

PSC chair William Ramirez said the two national sporting events, as well as the National Sports Summit 2020 and the Children’s Games, will be moved to a later date.

The PSC also recommended the postponement of the country’s hosting of the 10th ASEAN Para Games slated from March 20 to 28.

“[The] board discussed the current situation, and we have decided that we are postponing major events of the PSC as a safety measure against the novel coronavirus,” said Ramirez in a press conference on Thursday, February 6, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Seminars and other gatherings that will have groups of people exceeding 40 have also been shelved indefinitely.

“We have a board resolution advising the Paralympics to possibly postpone the games,” said Ramirez.

The board resolution states its position on the rescheduling of the multi-sport event with 11 participating nations due to the communicable illness. The decision, however, remains with the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC).

PPC president Mike Barredo said he would be flying to Thailand on Friday to consult with the ASEAN Para Sports Federation to discuss the decision to be taken.

Amid the global spread of the disease, the PSC remains proactive, prioritizing the welfare of the athletes and coaches who are bound to train and compete abroad approaching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“In terms of preventive measures, we have put out information materials for our national athletes and coaches,” said PSC chief of staff and national training director Marc Velasco, who attended the press conference along with PSC commissioners Charles Raymond Maxey, Ramon Fernandez, and Arnold Agustin, PSC executive director Merlita Ibay, DED-BCSSS Atty. Guillermo B. Iroy Jr, DED-AFMS Dennis Rivera, and Philippine Olympians Association board member Stephen Fernandez.

“The PSC board will not approve any foreign trips and exposures to China. Caution will be exercised on allowing athletes and coaches traveling to other countries for international competitions.” – Rappler.com