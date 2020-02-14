MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines tries to pull off the improbable against top-seeded Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the 2020 SMART Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships on Friday, February 14 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Host Philippines, a first-time qualifier, wound up as Group C runner-up, while Indonesia emerged as Group A winner after a 4-1 rout of Korea in the men’s side.

Group C winner Chinese Taipei battles Group D second-placer Japan, while Korea clashes with Malaysia, which took the Group B two-tie sweep.

India, Group B runner-up, and Thailand wrap up the men's pairings.

The men's matches will start at 4 pm, while the women's ties are scheduled at 10 am.

Reigning women’s champion Japan banners the distaff side as the Group W winner faces Indonesia, the Group Y runner-up.

Group X top-seed Korea squares off with Singapore in the last 8, while other pairings pit Group Z winner Chinese Taipei against Malaysia, and Group Y sweepers Thailand versus Kazakhstan.