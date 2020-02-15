MANILA, Philippines – The world’s top golfers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, but perhaps none more magical when Tiger Woods coincidentally hit his first putt of the week from 24 feet and 8 inches – the jersey numbers of the late NBA great – for an eagle at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Southern California.

"I didn't know about the putt being that long,” Woods told the Golf Channel. (READ: Tiger still struggling to get to grips with Kobe's death)

"Very ironic that it happened to have those numbers on those holes and those exact measurements,” added Woods, who used to be neighbors with Bryant just outside Los Angeles before relocating to Florida.

World No.1 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland honored Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and 7 others, with customized Lakers head covers on his woods.

American Brooks Koepka, ranked No. 2 in the world, also wore golf shoes and brought club head covers commemorating the five-time NBA champion

Top 5 player Justin Thomas sported a detailed Kobe art on his pair of golf shoes.

"No matter what we do, I think for a while we're going to always remember Kobe and what he meant, especially here in SoCal and the entire sports world," said Woods.

