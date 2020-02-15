MANILA, Philippines – Former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio was one of the busiest men in ONE Championship last year, having competed 4 times during that span.

“Gravity” experienced the highs and lows of being a martial artist in 2019, starting when he lost his world title against Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes in Manila in January, then bouncing back with a unanimous decision win over Kim Kyu Sung in Singapore 3 months later.

It was also the year when he experienced his first knockout loss, succumbing to Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu in August, before finishing Toni “Dynamite” Tauru in November. (WATCH: Top 5 KOs From The Stars Of ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE)

It was a busy year by the looks of it, but it is something “Gravity” plans to do all over again.

“I hope – and I look forward – to fight for 4 times again this year,” Eustaquio said.

“Looking forward to those 4 wins, too.”

While he waits for his next assignment, Eustaquio is focused on spending his free time with his family and son.

He is also building his business, where he buys and sells cars – but he never forgets to stay in shape.

The Filipino loves his mountain bike, often using it to scale the mountainous terrains of Baguio City to keep himself conditioned. (WATCH: Geje Eustaquio vs. Toni Tauru | ONE From All Angles)

He is also helping his teammates from Team Lakay prepare for their respective bouts.

“Right now I am just spending my time with my family and my little man. I am also doing small business with cars, but I am still training every day,” Eustaquio said.

“The plan is to get better every day, help my teammates in their preparations, and polish my arsenal. I can say I can return in the ONE Circle anytime.

“Regarding my next opponent? That’s not my job to say, my job is to be better every time and be ready whoever it is.”

Up next, ONE Championship returns to The Lion City for ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE on February 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario returns to the division he once dominated when he battles Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai. – Rappler.com

Catch all the action for free on ONE’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube accounts, or the ONE Super App.