MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine triathlon team kicked off its 2020 campaign on a winning note as Fer Casares ruled the the men’s elite of the 2020 Rayong NTT ASTC Sprint Triathlon Southeast Championships in Thailand.

Casares, a member of the national team that won the mixed relay gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, topped the 750m swim-20K bike-5K run event in 56 minutes and 14 seconds.

The 23-year-old Casares dominated the field, finishing over a minute ahead of Singapore’s Luke Chua (57:25).

National team veteran Nikko Huelgas copped a bronze with a 58:36 clocking, while another Filipino bet, Edward Macalalad, just fell short of a podium finish (58:53).

Claire Adorna picked up a silver in the women’s side with a time of 1 hour and 7:40 minutes.

Adorna, also a member of the SEA Games-winning mixed relay squad, finished behind Singaporean teen standout Emma Middleditch (1:06:12).

Malaysia’s Aimi Muhammad (1:11:41) rounded out the podium finishers. – Rappler.com