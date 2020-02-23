MANILA, Philippines – National karatekas Jamie Lim and Joane Orbon debuted strong in the 2020 Ukrainian Karate Premier League as they bagged a pair of gold medals on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23, Manila time).

Lim, a 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, dominated the -68kg event, while Orbon, who switched karate federations from the US to the Philippines, topped the -61kg category.

Select members of the national karate team are currently training in Ukraine to boost their Olympic bids as the country targets to send 38 Olympians in the quadrennial event in Tokyo this year.

Lim and Orbon aim to collect more ranking points just like Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii, who's on track to earn a slot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tsukii, who has been amassing ranking points since 2018, is now ranked 14th in the world and No. 4 in Asia in the female -50kg event. – Rappler.com