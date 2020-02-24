MANILA, Philippines – Team Tarlac's Ryan Tugawin edged Go for Gold's Ismael Grospe Jr to claim his first ever lap victory in Stage Two of the 2020 LBC Ronda Pilipinas that started in Sorsogon and ended in Legazpi City, Albay.

Tugawin, 30, mustered the last of his remaining strength to snatch the 154.5-kilometer stage victory from Grospe, 21, in registering his very first lap triumph in 3 years of competing in the annual cycling event.

"I was just sticking with them from behind, but when I found a space on the side, I went for it," said Tugawin in Filipino.

George Oconer of Standard Insurance-Navy checked in at 3rd as he clocked 3:50:27 just like the rest of the peloton that caught up with the five-man lead pack that included former champions Jan Paul Morales and Ronald Oranza of Navy and Mark Galedo of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21.

Tugawin also took advantage of the raging battle between Navy and 7Eleven as the two went toe to toe with an aim of pocketing the top individual purse worth P1 million and the team title amounting to P200,000.

As it stands, 7Eleven is winning as it not only sent 5 riders into the top 10, it also stole the team lead from Navy by clocking a total aggregate time of 27:47:23 against its closest rival's time of 27:49:54.

Bicycology was at No. 3 with 27:50.03.

Rustom Lim (6:56:40), Galedo (6:56:47), Aidan James Mendoza (6:56:54), Marcelo Felipe (6:56:56), and Mervin Corpuz (6:56:56) wound up at 4th to 8th places.

Rounding up the top 10 were Alvin Binosa of Celeste Cycles (6:56:57) and Jester Neil Mendoza of Bicycology (6:57:01).

Stage 1 winner Mark Julius Bordeos of Bicycology-Army kept the LBC red jersey symbolic of the lead with a total time of 6:56:34 while Scratch It's Jerry Aquino Jr and Oconer landed at 2nd and 3rd with 6:56:37 and 6:56:40, respectively.

The race resumes with the 119-km Legazpi-Naga Stage 3 route.

Meanwhile, Stages 6 and 7 will be moved from Pangasinan to Tarlac City.

"[D]ue to circumstances beyond our control, they have decided to cancel all events including sports activities," said LBC Ronda Pilipinas chairman Moe Chulani.

"In lieu of this, we went to Tarlac City to hold Stages 6 and 7 to complete our scheduled 10 stages," he added.

Chulani said Ronda Pilipinas will return to Pangasinan in the near future.

"For sure, we will come back to Pangasinan, the cradle of cycling in the Philippines where most of the past champions came from," he added. – Rappler.com