MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio and Hidilyn Diaz are among those who will receive major awards during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Manila Hotel on March 6.

The two lady athletes lead the 12 major award winners to be honored by the country's oldest media organization, and are also part of Team Philippines – the recipient of the Athlete of the Year Award after ruling the Southeast Asian Games.

Petecio captured a featherweight gold medal in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships, while Diaz snagged 3 silvers in the Asian Championships and a pair of bronze in the World Weightlifting Championships.

To be feted also is pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who was the first Filipino to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Obiena topped the qualifying meet in Italy and won gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championship and the Summer Universiade.

Two other boxers will also be recognized, as IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and WBO bantamweight titleholder Johnriel Casimero join the honor list.

Six-time UAAP women's basketball champion National University, five-time PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel, and five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo will also be honored.

Completing the 12 major awardees are golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Aidric Chan, and Princess Superal, and Horse of the Year Union Bell. – Rappler.com