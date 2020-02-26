LUCENA, Philippines – Mark Julius Bordeos of Bicycology-Army reclaimed the individual lead even as Standard Insurance-Navy dominated Stage 4 with a 1-2-3 finish to regain the team lead in the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race that started in Daet, Camarines Norte and ended here.

Ronald Lomotos, 25, topped the grueling 206km stage ahead of fellow Navymen Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino to complete a 1-2-3 finish for Standard, all clocking 4 hours, 56 minutes and 28 seconds.

Bordeos came in an 18-man second group that clocked 4:57:31 to bump off Jerry Aquino, Jr. of Scratch it from the lead and repossess the LBC red jersey he wore in the first two stages.

After 4 stages, the 24-year-old Bordeos has a total time of 14:41:17, just 6 seconds ahead of George Oconer of Standard and Rustom Lim of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines, who have identical clocking of 14:41:23.

Aquino, who snatched the lead following a dramatic Stage 3 triumph in Naga the day before, slipped to 5th with 14:42:07 behind No. 4 Marcelo Felipe of 7Eleven with 14:41:39.

“Nice to have the jersey back,” said Bordeos, who zoomed to the top by ruling Stage One in Sorsogon Sunday.

For Lomotos, it was redemption of sorts for him after he was disqualified two years ago for drafting.

He received an extra P20,000 prize for his effort from host Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala.

“After it, it was all downhill for me. I hope this win help me get back the confidence I lost,” said Lomotos, a native of Zambales whose best finish here was 6th overall 3 editions ago.

Standard also knocked erstwhile leader 7Eleven out of the helm thanks to its strong showing in the stage in this race presented by LBC and supported by the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation.

The Navymen have an aggregate clocking of 51:00:54, almost 3 minutes ahead of the Ric Rodriguez-mentored 7Eleven riders with 51:03:43.

Bordeos’ Bicycology squad was at No. 3 with 51:04:12.

“It’s our time to shine,” said Carino, the Le Tour champion who seized the King of the Mountain lead from Celeste Cycles’ Roel Quitoy.

It was a big letdown for 7Eleven as it did not only lose the team lead, it was left with only two riders in the top 10 instead of 5 in the last two stages as Aidan James Mendoza, Mark Galedo and Mervin Corpuz slipped to 20th and below.

Taking their places were Go for Gold’s Daniel Ven Carino, Jonel Carcueva and Ismael Grospe, Jr., who leapfrogged to 6th to 8th in 14:42:21, 14:42:21 and 14:42:41, respectively.

The race, which is backed by Versa, 8A Performance, Print2Go, Petron, Green Planet, Bike Xtreme, Standard Insurance, Spyder, CCN, Lightwater, Prolite, Guerciotti, Black Mamba, Boy Kanin, Vitamin Boost, NLEX-SCTEX, Maynilad, 3Q Sports Event Management Inc., LBC Foundation and PhilCycling, resumes Thursday with a 128.5km Lucena-Antipolo Stage 5. – Rappler.com