MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala unlocked another career achievement as she secured a berth in the main draw of her first women's tournament in the $15,000 ITF Women's Futures in Monastir, Tunisia from March 2 to 8. (READ: Alex Eala: Bringing out her champion pedigree)

Eala, who recently conquered the 2020 Australian Open juniors doubles tournament with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho, earned one of the two slots reserved for top junior players as the Filipina clinched a career-high juniors World No. 4 ranking for February.

The 14-year-old will be given a baptism of fire as she faces experienced players in the women's circuit who already hold WTA rankings like tournament No. 1 seed Nastja Kolar of Slovenia and Spain's Rosa Vicens Mas.

Eala's performance in the upcoming tournament will allow her to earn her first ranking points in the women's circuit. (FAST FACTS: Who is teen tennis sensation Alex Eala?)

The Filipina teen tennis star, though, will continue to participate in a mix of high-level juniors tournaments, such as the remaining Grand Slams, and women's events.

Eala is currently a scholar at the Rafael Nadal Academy together with her brother Miko, who will be graduating this year. – Rappler.com