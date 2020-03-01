PALAYAN CITY, Philippines– Jan Paul Morales of Standard Insurance-Navy claimed his second straight stage victory even as teammate George Oconer firmed up his hold of the solo lead after Stage 7 of the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race in Nueva Ecija on Sunday, March 1.

The 34-year-old Morales, the 2016 and 2017 champion, outsprinted Dominic Perez of Bicycology-Army and Rustom Lim of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines in a frantic mass finish in 2 hours, 35 minutes and 20 seconds to conquer the 110.6km lap that started in Tarlac and ended here.

By doing so, Morales also tightened his grip of the CCN sprint race in the 10-stage race.

Morales and the rest of the Ronda cavalcade were met warmly by a big group of local riders as well as local folks headed by host Mayor Adrianne Mae Cuevas.

It was the second stage triumph for the Calumpang, Marikina native after he also reigned supreme in the Tarlac-Tarlac Stage 6 the day before.

Oconer was in that same group to keep his stranglehold of the individual general classification lead with an aggregate clocking of 23:04:31.

The 28-year-old Oconer will thus wear the LBC red jersey for the third straight day in the 170km Stage 8 where they will tackle the dreaded Baguio accent.

“We will know tomorrow (Monday) after the Baguio stage if we will keep the lead or not because the climb is really long and stiff,” Oconer, the 2015 runner up who is seeking his first title, said in Filipino.

Morales later admitted he went for the lap victory after seeing a 7Eleven rider up front.

“We were just told there was a 7Eleven rider there so I just went for it, good thing I won,” said Morales, who sacrificed his title chances by helping Oconer and 5 other teammates – Ronald Oranza, Ronald Lomotos, John Mark Camingao, Junrey Navarra and El Joshua Carino – zoom to the top after Stage 5 in Antipolo Thursday.

Morales’ triumph handed Standard its fourth straight lap triumph with the first two delivered by Lomotos in Stage 4 in Lucena Wednesday, Camingao in Stage 5.

Oranza, the 2018 Ronda king, was at 2nd in 23:05:46, Lomotos at No. 3 in 23:05:49, Camingao at No. 4 in 23:06:24, Navarra at No. 5 in 23:06:48 and Carino at No. 6 in 23:08:22.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Julius Bordeos of Bicycology (23:09:45), Rustom Lim of 7Eleven (23:09:47) and Go for Gold’s Jonel Carcueva (23:09:59) and Ismael Grospe Jr (23:10:19).

Standard has also virtually clinched the team race as it leads with a 92:18:09 clocking, ahead of Go for Gold (92:41:49) and Bicycology (92:43:28). – Rappler.com