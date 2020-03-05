MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala impressed in her career-first women's tournament as she advanced to the 2nd round of the W15 Monastir tournament in Tunisia on Wednesday, March 4 (Thursday, March 5, Manila time).

Although her opponent Nadia Alam of Venezuela retired in the 3rd set, the Filipina teen tennis sensation bucked a slow start and forced a deciding set to win the match by default, 1-6, 7-6, 3-2. (FAST FACTS: Who is teen tennis sensation Alex Eala?)

Eala will now face No. 3 seed Nina Stadler of Switzerland in the next round. (READ: Alex Eala: Bringing out her champion pedigree)

The 14-year-old Filipino tennis star is riding on the winning momentum of her 2020 Australian Open juniors doubles tournament championship with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho.

A Rafael Nadal Academy scholar, Eala also reached a career-high juniors world No. 4 ranking in February, which earned her a slot in the main draw of the Tunisia tournament via one of the two junior reserved slots. – Rappler.com