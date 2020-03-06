MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala proved that she is one feisty challenger in her women's pro tournament debut despite falling to the W15 Monastir No. 3 seed Nina Stadler on Thursday, March 5 (Friday, March 6, Manila time,) in Tunisia.

Eala made it a hard-fought three-setter for Stadler as the Swiss narrowly edged out Philippines' teen sensation, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Stadler will now advance to the quarterfinals to face Bosnia's Nefisa Berberovic.

The Filipina teen sensation's World No. 4 juniors ranking earned her a slot in the main draw of the Tunisia tournament via one of the two junior reserved slots, which paved th way for her pro debut.

The 14-year-old Filipino tennis star is riding on the winning momentum of her 2020 Australian Open juniors doubles tournament championship with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho. – Rappler.com