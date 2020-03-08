MANILA, Philippines – Stefanos Tsitsipas may have been frustrated with the Philippines' slow internet speed, but the world No. 6 player revealed that his trip to the Philippines will definitely be one for the books.

"Well for sure, this trip is going to very memorable and I am going to think about it for quite a while. I really like it here, I won't lie," said Tsitsipas after winning the two matches he played that led Greece to a World Group II berth.

"And I've met some really positive people [in] the last couple of days and [they] brought me joy and just very charming people that showed their love to me, their appreciation for being here and I am going to give back the same thing to them."

On Saturday morning, March 7, Tsitsipas tweeted that Philippines had "Stone age Wi-Fi speeds" as he was trying to upload a video he took in Manila.

Tsitsipas also struggled to communicate with his family as his sister Elisavet turned 12 on Friday, March 6. (FAST FACTS: Who is tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas?)

"It has been really difficult for me the last couple of days. I know that everybody needs in 2020 is fast Wi-Fi and access to the internet. I haven't been able to contact my family the past few days because I FaceTime with them, I talk with them," shared Tsitsipas.

Since his arrival on Monday, March 2, the Greek tennis star received a warm welcome from the Filipinos, whom he openly accommodated for autograph signings and photo opportunities. He also enjoyed exploring the streets of Manila and tried taho.

His presence at the Plaza Dilao courts in Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) drew local tennis fans as game tickets were sold out for both days of the Davis Cup, where he faced AJ Lim in the first singles and Jeson Patrombon in the first reverse singles. (READ: 'Unreal': AJ Lim happy to play against Stefanos Tsitsipas)

The 21-year-old professional played in the fourth match against Patrombon as the Filipino duo of Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzalez kept the host country's bid alive with a sweep of Greece in the doubles event. (READ: PH duo Alcantara, Gonzalez stun Tsitsipas’ Greece in Davis Cup tie)

"The team was really good. Three hours ago when I saw them play, they really know how to play doubles," commended Tsitsipas.

As Tsitsipas felt that he only had a short time in the Philippines, he hopes that he'll have time to go on vacation in the country.

"I'm coming back, I don't know when. And to be exact. I want to try and come here for vacation. Trying to explore the country not playing tennis. I would love to come very, very soon," said Tsitsipas. – Rappler.com