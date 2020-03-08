INDIAN WELLS, United States – World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu won't defend her title at Indian Wells, pulling out of next week's BNP Paribas Open with a left knee injury.

The Canadian was hurt at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, and the injury has delayed her start to the 2020 campaign.

Andreescu withdrew from 4 events to start the year, including the Australian Open, and said Saturday she wouldn't be at Indian Wells – where her scintillating run to the title launched a 2019 campaign capped by her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

"As many of you know, I've been working through an injury I suffered last year during the WTA Finals," Andreescu said in a statement. "It has been a long road to recovery, and while I was looking forward to getting back on court and defending my title at Indian Wells, unfortunately, I'm still not 100%."

Andreescu is just the latest high-profile player to pull out of the elite hardcourt tournament in the California desert.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, last year's runner-up, both announced their withdrawals on Friday. – Rappler.com