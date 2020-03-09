MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 Palarong Pambansa will be staged a later date after it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The annual multi-sport event for elementary and high school athletes was set to be hosted by Marikina City from May 1 to 9 but it was suspended by Mayor Marcy Teodoro, according to several reports.

Department of Education Assistant Secretary G.H. Ambat confirmed the development to Rappler as relayed by Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo.

Ambat added there is still no tentative new date for the Palarong Pambasa, saying everything is "wait and see."

The postponement comes after Teodoro confirmed that the 86-year-old American male, who is among the 4 new cases of coronavirus, is a resident of Marikina City.

As of Monday, March 9, there were 10 confirmed cases of the virus in the Philippines. – Rappler.com