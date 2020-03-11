MANILA, Philippines – One of the country’s exclusive golf courses has been shut down as a guest of one of the club members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City has decided to close its premises starting Wednesday, March 11 “until further notice” as it sanitizes the club.

“The Board is working hard to put all safety protocols in place, in keeping with the highest of standards set forth by the government,” club president Lawrence Tan said in a letter to its members dated March 10.

Tan said the indefinite closure of one of the elite and oldest golf clubs in the Philippines was “out of an abundance of caution” as one of the confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country visited the premises.

“This time would be an opportunity to disinfect and sanitize the premises, to ensure that our Club remains a safe place for everyone,” said Tan.

He also assured the club members “that the Board continues to take the proper measures to mitigate the situation.”

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines spiked to 33 early this week as the Department of Health also said it has probed over 700 for possible cases of infection.

The worldwide death toll for the virus has exceeded 4,000, while more than 110,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com