MANILA, Philippines – As the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Philippines, local sports leagues are forced to cancel their events.

PALARONG PAMBANSA

On March 9, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the 2020 Palarong Pambansa, originally set to be hosted by Marikina City on May 1 to 9, will be postponed.

FIBA

The Philippine basketball 3x3 team had to put its preparations on hold as the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament set on March 18-22 at Bengaluru, India was suspended.

Prior to that, the match between Gilas Pilipinas and Thailand for FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers, originally booked last February 20, was also moved.

PBA

The PBA decided to indefinitely suspend its 45th season on March 11, just days after the league's opening ceremonies. The suspension also includes the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup and the inaugural PBA 3X3.

UAAP

On March 10, UAAP suspended all the games in Season 82 until March 17. The suspension affects volleyball, football, softball, and baseball.

Before calling the season off, the finals games of UAAP juniors basketball in both boys and girls last March 9 were held behind closed doors as a preventive measure.

But with the government suspending Metro Manila classes in all levels until April 12, it’s highly likely that the country’s premier varsity league won’t resume any time soon.

NCAA

The NCAA announced the postponement of all sporting activities for Season 95 until further notice.

The league had already postponed events effective February 14 before deciding on March 10 to extend the delay. Reports say the league may even scrap the entire season.

Also, the NCAA-South participated by colleges and universities in Region IV-A, suspended all its events starting March 10.

ABL

Alab Pilipinas’ games in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) were also shelved as Singapore Slingers’ James McKay was put under observation after being on the same flight with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

ABL postponed 4 games, including two games of Alab that were originally scheduled last March 8 and 10. Before that, the league already called off 15 games from February 8 to March 1.

Alab Pilipinas and other teams also requested ABL officials to suspend the league indefinitely.

MPBL

The division finals of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) were suspended indefinitely, according to a statement released on Thursday, March 12.

Game 3 of both North and South division finals were originally scheduled on Saturday, March 14 before the league decided to move it to a later date.

NBTC

The National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), originally set on March 21 to 27, was postponed and rescheduled to April 20 to 26 while the Coaches’ Convention was moved to April 24 to 26.

PSL

The Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) also decided to cancel the Grand Prix volleyball games scheduled on Saturday, March 14, which was supposed to feature a triple-header at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Last Tuesday, March 10, the league decided to conduct the games between PLDT-Chery Tiggo and Generika Ayala-Marinerang Filipina behind closed doors.

FOOTBALL

The Philippine Azkals will have to wait for a while off pitch after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to postpone the World Cup qualifying matches in March and June, according to a statement released last March 9. The national team was supposed to meet Guam on March 26.

Ceres-FC, on the other hand, celebrated its 4-0 home victory against Bali United in an empty stadium. The 2020 AFC Cup game, held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on March 11, was closed to the public.

RUGBY

The Philippine Rugby Football Union announced that all local competitions in Luzon will be postponed until April 18, including the 2020 JML Luzon Cup, the PRFU Premiership Shield and the Santos Knight Frank Junior Festivals.

CHESS

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines suspended all chess tournaments indefinitely. The events affected are the Luzon elimination of the National Chess Championship, the four-player playoff for the 2020 Olympiad team, and the Luzon leg of the National Age Group championship, which was scheduled on March 20 to 22 in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

– Rappler.com