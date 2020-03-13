WASHINGTON, USA – The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to September 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Boston Athletic Association announced Friday, March 13.

The historic race, first contested in 1897, is the world's oldest annual marathon.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and marathon organizers met with Boston Mayor Martin Walsh to decide on how best to proceed.

"On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area," said association chief executive Tom Grilk. – Rappler.com