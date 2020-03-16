Lockdown? No problem: These fitness studios offer free live classes
MANILA, Philippines – Do you miss hitting the gym and joining your favorite fitness studios? Don't let the Metro Manila lockdown get to you! These establishments are livestreaming their classes for free.
If you're not a regular and you haven't gotten the chance to try any of their classes, this will be the best time for you to experience these top fitness studios from the comfort of your home. (READ: Yes you can! Work out at home with these YouTube channels and apps)
1. Beyond Yoga
Feeling tense from the fear and anxiety brought about by the coronavirus pandemic? For the week of March 16, Beyond Yoga will be offering meditation classes at 9 am and yin yoga practice at 2 pm every day.
Sara Black's first meditation class was on Monday, March 16:
2. YogaPlus
Craving for that high-intensity vinyasa flow? Beginning March 15 (the first day of the Metro Manila lockdown), YogaPlus committed to stream a 60-minute yoga class every 4 pm until studio classes are given a go signal to resume.
They are also open to responding to the demand of their other classes, such as inferno hot pilates, jivamumukti, and ashtanga yoga practices.
Check out Ryan Chester's first live video:
3. Planaforma
Hey, thigh warriors! You'll able to pulse with your favorite instructors again as the studio will be premiering videos on YouTube every 11 am.
Don't miss out by subscribing to their channel and setting premiere notifications.
Here's their first video:
4. Barre3
You can feel those muscles shake, while feeling rejuvenated at home as Barre3 is offering a 15-day free trial of their online workouts.
Availing of the subscription would give you access to a database of unlimited workouts with progress tracking and curated workouts that fit your body.
After the trial period, you will be charged $29 or (P1,477.52) per month.
5. The Movement Studio
In need of your daily cardio? Sounds impossible with the gym equipment needed in the #SweatCave, but The Movement Studio (TMS) instructors make sure that you'll continue to toning up and burning those calories at home.
Check out and save these Instagram posts of their instructors:
View this post on Instagram
Here is an Indoor Body weight workout with just a towel and plenty of goooood vibes 1. Gorilla Push up- drop down push up or crawl down. Find you balance and control 2. Reverse Plank - hips high, stay on your heel. Point toe straight up wards. Bring hips back. Don't sit down when you're tired. SWITCH LEG 3. Scorpion Rocker - Try to keep elbows tight to the side, get chest down. Rock away. (SWITCH LEG) 4. Opposite knee to elbow - keep arms straight, slight bend in the knee. 5. Tripod Squat - drop down to knee, hold. If you need to rest, stay up. Lengthen leg. (SWITCH LEG) 6. Crouching Wolverine - drop all the way down, chin to knees, wiggle your toes. Hang down. Enjoy. Butts down, chest to thigh. 50 seconds on 10 seconds rest Repeat 2x
View this post on Instagram
Indoor Body Weight Ab workout Throw back to one of my all time favourite ab and core workouts from 10 years ago! #P90AbRipperX 25 Reps of each 10 seconds rest SAVE THIS VIDEO 1. In and Out - Use your butt as a pivot point white you kick your legs out. Lower your upper body slightly towards the floor 2. Seated Bicycle - stimulate peddling motion, then reverse direction 3. Seated Crunchy Frog - Just like in & out, then momentarily wrap your arms around your knees 4. Wide Leg Sit Up - Lay down with legs wide apart, one hand behind head. Then reach across your body after you are sitting straight up 5. Fifer Scissor- start in lying down position, one leg is 6" off the floor, then the other goes up, flex the heels. 6. Hip Rock and Raise - start lying down, knees out, heels touching feet. Contract ab muscles to bring lower body off the floor then push your hips up to the ceiling 7. Pulse Up- Like a hip raise movement with both feet facing the ceiling. Push upwards, 8. Oblique V- Up - Side bend lying on the opposite side of your body keeping a 45 degree bend only. Lift your legs at the same time with your body, DO NOT use your arms for push up, just support. 9. Leg climb - leg is about 45 degrees off the ground, reach with both hands to "climb" the leg until you touch your toes 10. Mason Twist - Use your butt as pivot point while your upper body and legs are both held above the floor. Rotate from side to side and get full range of motion while keeping your chest out.
View this post on Instagram
NO-EQUIPMENT FULL BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT _ During times when I feel like I'm losing control of things and I can't do anything about it, I try to focus on what I CAN control — and that is my body! This is why I love to workout, I never come out of it feeling bad! Plus we could all use a dose of endorphins, right? stay fit strong and happy my friends! We'll all get through this hump! Sorry for the messy set up, I did this in my attic for some peace and quiet . _ Perform all movements for 3-4sets and 15-20 reps each, or work 'till failure (yep! Each one!) Regressions for all push up variations can be done on an incline surface 1️ Push-ups 2️ Step-Through Push-ups 3️ Jamb Hammer Rows 4 Coffee table Dips 5️ Bulgarian Split Squats 6 Single Leg Heel Touch Squats 7️ Long Leg Plank Marches 8 Rolling Split Squats _ Try this out or save this for next time! Take videos and tag me! We're all on social distancing, but at least we can all still cheer for each other online!! Let's make the most out of this and use what we have for the good! #trainedbyIda #bodyweight #socialdistancingworkout
View this post on Instagram
YOGA-INSPIRED , NO EQUIPMENT, UPPER BODY and CORE (PLANKS GALORE DOE). - - I guess we're all gonna be stuck at home ~indefinitely~. Better safe than sorry, guys. lucky for us, many people are sharing their home workouts so we've a lot to do at home - - Strengthen your core and upper body (esp. shoulders) Choose the intensity option that works for your body, then build up towards the next level plus, spot my cats crawling around - - 12-15 reps (per side). Do everything 2-3 rounds - 1️ Leg raise w/ push hold (3 options) 2️ Plank twists 3️ Pike Up Shoulder Taps 4️ Downdog to Plank/Push (2 options) 5️ 3-legged dog to High Tiger - - TY to others for sharing their workouts. We're gonna get through this together. We're also gonna get stronger together! STAY SAFE, EVERYONE Namaste
– Rappler.com
