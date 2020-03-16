MANILA, Philippines – Do you miss hitting the gym and joining your favorite fitness studios? Don't let the Metro Manila lockdown get to you! These establishments are livestreaming their classes for free.

If you're not a regular and you haven't gotten the chance to try any of their classes, this will be the best time for you to experience these top fitness studios from the comfort of your home. (READ: Yes you can! Work out at home with these YouTube channels and apps)

1. Beyond Yoga

Feeling tense from the fear and anxiety brought about by the coronavirus pandemic? For the week of March 16, Beyond Yoga will be offering meditation classes at 9 am and yin yoga practice at 2 pm every day.

Sara Black's first meditation class was on Monday, March 16:

2. YogaPlus

Craving for that high-intensity vinyasa flow? Beginning March 15 (the first day of the Metro Manila lockdown), YogaPlus committed to stream a 60-minute yoga class every 4 pm until studio classes are given a go signal to resume.

They are also open to responding to the demand of their other classes, such as inferno hot pilates, jivamumukti, and ashtanga yoga practices.

Check out Ryan Chester's first live video:

3. Planaforma

Hey, thigh warriors! You'll able to pulse with your favorite instructors again as the studio will be premiering videos on YouTube every 11 am.

Don't miss out by subscribing to their channel and setting premiere notifications.

Here's their first video:

4. Barre3

You can feel those muscles shake, while feeling rejuvenated at home as Barre3 is offering a 15-day free trial of their online workouts.

Availing of the subscription would give you access to a database of unlimited workouts with progress tracking and curated workouts that fit your body.

After the trial period, you will be charged $29 or (P1,477.52) per month.

5. The Movement Studio

In need of your daily cardio? Sounds impossible with the gym equipment needed in the #SweatCave, but The Movement Studio (TMS) instructors make sure that you'll continue to toning up and burning those calories at home.

Check out and save these Instagram posts of their instructors:

– Rappler.com

Read more Hustle stories: