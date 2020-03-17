MANILA, Philippines – The novel coronavirus has spared no one in the sports world, not even the sports entertainment sector.

WrestleMania 36, the WWE’s biggest annual event, will go on behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on April 6, Manila time, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will now have to defend his title against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre in front of no one but commentators and other essential personnel at the Performance Center.

WWE legend The Undertaker will also face off against fellow wrestling icon AJ Styles in a "Phenom vs Phenomenal" match, while WWE Hall of Famer and current Universal Champion Goldberg will defend his title against Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 36 was initially supposed to be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and was expected to have a sellout crowd of more than 65,000 fans.

But due to the pandemic, this year's WrestleMania will be the first-ever WWE marquee event with no fans in attendance whatsoever.

WrestleMania 32 back in 2016 had set the company's all-time attendance record with 101,763 fans filling the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This figure is 93rd all-time in sports history.

The top sports attendance record was also set the same year, as an estimated 350,000 fans flocked to watch the 100th Indianapolis 500 in Indiana on June 7, 2016. – Rappler.com