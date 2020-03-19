MANILA, Philippines – Having spinning and gym withdrawals?

These equipment-dependent fitness studios in Manila give a new perspective on feeling the same burn with little to no equipment at all.

Get ready and be surprised when you tune in to their livestream schedules or IGTV workouts from the comforts of your home.

1. Electric Studio

It may be pretty expensive to purchase your own spinning bike and set up a dark room with cool neon lights for that whole indoor cycling experience.

But Electric Studio and its instructors are going live on its main Instagram account with some fun workouts that will leave you feeling tired yet satisfied like every after class.

Here's the schedule until Friday, March 20.

2. Lagree

Can you still burn 800 calories in 45 minutes? Lagree studios Ultra and Elev8 get creative on how to recreate the resistance of a megaformer with these exercises.

View this post on Instagram Don't skip the workout! Here's a simple routine you can do to boost your immunity. Keep burning, keep #ULTRAstrong! PS. watch in IGTV for the whole routine list. © Music by bensound.com A post shared by Ultra Lagree (@ultralagree.ph) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram More burn, better health Post a video of your home exercise and tag us, ULTRA fam! Watch in IGTV for the complete workout. © Music by bensound.com A post shared by Ultra Lagree (@ultralagree.ph) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram Today’s workout is brought to you by Janie! AB BLOCK Crunches, Bicycle crunch, Panther OBLIQUES BLOCK Twisted panther (one side), Side plank (one side), Twisted mountain climbers, Russian twist LEG BLOCK Skaters, Squats, Wall sits, Hamstring leg curl (one side only), Side leg lifts, Bridge lifts Repeat once. Do opposite side for isolated exercises. What you need: a towel to slide on the floor, full large water bottle, yoga mat optional. Bench is for video purposes only, it’s intended to be on the floor. A post shared by Elev8 Fitness Studio (@elev8studioph) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:08pm PDT

3. F45 training

Feel like you never left the bootcamp as F45 training has been posting quarantine workouts and sharing ideas on how to continue building strength without its usual selection of weights.

View this post on Instagram Hey, Team! Give this simple home workout a go today to put some fun into our community quarantine. Download an interval training timer and set it to the following: Work: 20s Rest: 10 s Sets: 4 Laps: 2 March 18 #F45Anywhere Tabata Workout #F45atHome Tabata Series Set A 1. Push-ups to opposite elbow, knee touch 2. 10 high knees, 5 drop squats 3. Flutter kicks Set B 4. Water bottle/any bottle of the same weight curl to press (preferably 1L) 5. 2 Burpees to 4 plyo lunges 6. Side plank reach L/R 2 sets per Side Have fun and stay at home! AV #teamtraininglifechanging #exercise A post shared by F45 Training BGC Stopover (@f45_training_bgcstopover) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

4. Saddlerow

You can get your usual arm workout again as Saddlerow promises "heart pumping" at-home circuits and realign classes that will be broadcasted through Instagram live.

Don't miss out on its schedule until Friday, March 27.

5. Pretty Huge Obstacles

What is an obstacle course race without obstacles? Pretty Huge Obstacles, the home of our national OCR team, continues to promote community quarantine through functional workouts that go live on its Facebook page.

Here's a jumprope workout to start the day:

– Rappler.com