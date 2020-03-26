MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus pandemic has forced sports leagues all over the world to shut down their seasons.

The NBA, MLB, Premier League, La Liga, and even the Tokyo Olympics, are all on hiatus as the virus continues to wreak havoc worldwide.

Local leagues such as the PBA, UAAP, and NCAA have also taken a break, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rising by the day.

As fans stay locked up at home, here are some films to stream on Netflix to fulfill that hunger for sports:

1. Moneyball (2011)

Numbers don't lie.

That quote is magnified in this biographical drama revolving around the Oakland Athletics' 2002 MLB season and their general manager Billy Beane (Tom Cruise), who used statistics to build his team.

Veering away from the traditional system of scouting players, Beane and his assistant Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) utilized sabermetrics as they took the MLB by storm despite their limited budget and lack of star power.

The film was nominated for an Academy Award Best Picture, while Cruise and Hill also got nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

2. The Longest Yard (2005)

Former NFL star Paul Crewe (Adam Sandler) finds himself in prison following a drunk car chase with the police, and in there, he gets the task of assembling a football team of convicts who will face the guards.

Condemned in the outside world for allegedly shaving points in games, Crewe is forced to build relationships as he and his fellow inmates bond with the goal of getting revenge on their prison officers.

The film features a star-studded cast, including comedian Chris Rock, NFL legend Michael Irvin, rapper Nelly, wrestlers Goldberg and The Great Khali, and actors Burt Reynolds and Terry Crews.

3. High Flying Bird (2019)

What happens during a lockout?

This drama explores the business side of basketball as Ray Burke (Andre Holland) tries to save his job as a sports agent by offering an unusual deal to his client, NBA rookie Erick Scott (Melvin Gregg).

A fresh take on sports movies, director Steven Soderbergh shot the entire film on iPhone 8.

4. The Blind Side (2009)

Michael Oher successfully overcame homelessness and a tough childhood to become an NFL Super Bowl champion thanks to the help of strangers who eventually became his family.

This biographical drama features Oher (Quinton Aaron) during his teenage years and how his life completely changed when he met Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw).

Bullock won an Academy Award for Best Actress – her first and only – for her performance.

5. Goon: Last of the Enforcers (2017)

Although it is not as highly rated as its prequel Goon, which is not on Netflix, Goon: Last of the Enforcers still offers an entertaining experience following the career of hockey enforcer Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott).

This time, Glatt faces retirement after a serious injury during a fight against new rival Anders Cain (Wyatt Russell) and he decides to pursue another job upon realizing he is going to be a father soon.

But Glatt knows fighting and hockey are the only two things he is good at and he finds himself back in the sport he loves dearly.

6. Coach Carter (2005)

Coach Ken Carter (Samuel Jackson) is aware that there is more to life than sports and he employs this ideology as he takes over the coaching reins of the Richmond High School basketball team.

Based on a true to life story, this film follows Carter and his drastic measures –suspending the entire team for example – to discipline his players for their poor academic performance.

The film also touches on real-life issues, such as drugs, hood violence, and teenage pregnancy.

7. Uncut Gems (2019)

While this does not necessarily fall under the sports genre, this anxiety-inducing mystery thriller involving retired NBA star Kevin Garnett keeps its audience at the edge of their seats like sports does.

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a jeweler addicted to gambling, owes a big debt to a loan shark and chooses to come up with the money by ludicrously betting on Garnett and the Boston Celtics.

Sandler, who has been criticized in past years for his roles in ho-hum films, won a number of Best Actor awards for his performance, which some critics deem as the best of his career. – Rappler.com