MANILA, Philippines – After two weeks of no sports action due to the Luzon lockdown, several athletes and sports teams who should be busy conditioning at home are also helping frontliners battling the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Here are some sports personalities who are doing their part to help amid the outbreak.

Nieto family

The Nieto family has been busy mobilizing donations of food and medical supplies to help various areas, especially in Cainta, Rizal.

The family collected canned goods, rice, face masks, and face shields, and donated them to local governments (barangays) distributing "subsidy packages" in communities. They also set up sanitation tents at the Cainta public market.

Jeff Cariaso

Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso spearheaded the initiative to raise funds and donations for non-regular employees of the PBA.

Cariaso on Saturday, March 28, said that he received donations from players, coaches, and PBA teams and officials.

Thank you very much to those who helped out in this endeavor to take care of those close to us. The process to transfer funds has begun,and we have reached out to almost half of them already. — Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) March 28, 2020

UAAP and NCAA schools

The University of the Philippines (UP), the De La Salle University, the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB), and the Adamson softball team have also done their part in contributing to relief efforts for those affected by the lockdown.

La Salle and CSB opened their doors to and provided shelter for the homeless in the midst of the "enhanced community quarantine." There are 79 guests inside the Enrique Razon Sports Complex in La Salle, and 80 guests inside the covered courts of CSB.

The UP College of Human Kinetics (CHK) recently offered its gym – where the UP teams train – to be used for the testing of sanitation tents.

"When they perfect it, they are planning to invite the initial local government units that have signified their intention to use it," said UP CHK dean Francis "Kiko" Diaz.

"On the part of UP, if they are able to perfect everything, they'll fast-track production in order for them to be delivered to UP Philippine General Hospital."

The Adamson softball team, who were supposed to begin their bid for a 10th straight UAAP softball crown, showed that they are champions on and off the court as they packed goods that will be distributed to various parts of Manila.

Philippine Swimming Inc

Philippine Swimming Inc president Lani Velasco provided 120 mattresses that will be distributed by the Philippine Sports Commission to 30 barangay tanods and 90 health care workers.

Jia Morado

Philippine volleyball star setter Jia Morado and her beau Miguel de Guzman started a drive to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for the country's frontliners by auctioning off players' jerseys.

Aside from Morado, who put her final playing year Ateneo jersey up for bidding, Ara Galang, Eya Laure, and other former University of Santo Tomas girls volleyball team members have joined the initiative.

The Sta Lucia Realtors were the last team to donate their jerseys to Morado's cause.

Morado announced that they have raised P265,056.79 as of Sunday, March 29.

The auction for the players' jerseys will end on Wednesday, April 1, at 12 noon.

Ravena family

The Ravena family was one of the first sports personalities to help those in the frontlines. Kiefer, Thirdy, Dani, and their parents Mozzy and Bong, together with volleyball star Alyssa Valdez prepared packed meals and distributed them to several military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal. (READ: Ravena family shows support, provides meals for coronavirus frontliners) – Rappler.com