MANILA, Philippines – Despite the chaos brought by the coronavirus pandemic, professional athletes found a new way to entertain and provide aid through streaming and gaming.

On March 29, NFL stars JuJu Smith-Schuster, Richard Sherman, and Darius Slay joined the long list of artists, athletes, and content creators on streaming platform Twitch for Stream Aid 2020.

Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers and Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles played Call of Duty: Warzone while Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Smith-Schuster, who is actively streaming for charity, played Fortnite.

Other athletes who participated in Stream Aid were WWE superstars Cesaro and Xavier Woods, former and current NBA players Baron Davis, Josh Richardson, and Mario Hezonja, players of the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer, MMA star Cris Cyborg, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, and Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward and Myles Garret.

The said event raised nearly $3 million for the World Health Organization's Coronavirus Solidarity Response Fund.

Thank you to everyone who helped #TwitchStreamAid raise $2,766,857.12 and counting for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation.



If you haven’t added your support yet, there’s still time to donate: https://t.co/AjSupCmx7K pic.twitter.com/rdHo0SBDH0 — Twitch (@Twitch) March 29, 2020

Other NBA talents also decided to set up their streams since the league was shut down last March 11.

Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons, Meyers Leonard, Josh Hart, Larry Nance Jr, De'Aaron Fox, Paul George, Kyle Kuzma, and Zach Lavine participated in the Fight 2 Fund Warzone Pro-Am tournament set up by FaZe Clan.

The esports organization raised almost $50,000, which will go to Age UK and Save the Children, in Week 1.

Together with you, Week 1 of #Fight2Fund totaled a final of nearly $50,000 going directly to COVID-19 related efforts at @age_uk & @save_children, via our winner @Vikkstar123!



Week 2 runs this Monday the 23rd. Who do you want to see play this time? Tag 'em. #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/kmrx4W0h69 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 20, 2020

Leonard and Simmons also led their respective squads in a 6-on-6 Call of Duty:Modern Warfare tournament launched by Slam last March 22 and 29. The two avid gamers were joined by other players, such as LeBron James' son, Bronny, and Donovan Mitchell, who got cleared from coronavirus last March 28.

WE'RE LIVE ON COD WITH YOUR FAVORITE HOOPERS RIGHT NOW.



TUNE IN TO @SLAMFTW: https://t.co/0ADlUVO6lA pic.twitter.com/YkcwAl853v — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 28, 2020

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who already donated $100,000 through the Phoenix Suns Charities, continues to stream for coronavirus relief in Twitch. Booker earlier found out about the league suspension while he was streaming

Devin Booker finding out during his Twitch stream that the NBA season has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/AI4zGfKgI0 — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 12, 2020

The Suns team also announced on Twitter that they will continue to play their season through the video game NBA 2K20.

The season isn’t over yet...



We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K!



Saturday’s game will be moved to tomorrow. Join us live on @Twitch as we take on the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/745QIuvCMc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2020

Other NBA stars who are also streaming are Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward and Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso.

Hayward streamed his League of Legends games and already featured his Garen, Maokai, and Tryndamere gameplays, while Caruso rode on the Warzone train hype. – Rappler.com