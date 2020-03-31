MANILA, Philippines – Before she learned how to use her voice on social media, Philippine wushu star Agatha Wong had to break free from multiple hardships and the discrimination she faced.

Formerly a shy girl who used to finish last place in major competitions, Wong, now a 2019 Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist and 2018 Asian Games bronze winner, advocates using online platforms to create change.

Rappler Hustle talks to the 21-year-old wushu wonder, who shares her tips for those struggling with discrimination, body image, bashers, and failure. (Fighting on: Agatha Wong finds a voice in wushu) – Rappler.com