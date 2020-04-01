MANILA, Philippines – Sports leagues all over the world have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fans craving for action.

Here are some YouTube channels that offer full-length classic games, vlogs, and other content that can fill that sports hunger:

NBA

Aside from its esports tournament, the NBA also used YouTube to give basketball heads a bit of action as the league uploads games from its archives.

Some of the games available on its YouTube channel are the matchup between Los Angeles teams Lakers and Clippers from March 2000, where Shaquille O'Neal posted a career-high 61 points with 23 rebounds, and Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals between Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

Fans can also get NBA League Pass for free until April 22, making all games from the 2019-2020 season available to watch.

Volleyball

For volleyball fans, the official YouTube channel of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) also uploads full-length World Cup matches.

The clash between Japan and USA in 2015 Women's Volleyball World Cup, as well as the preliminary round game between Italy and Brazil in 2018 Men's Volleyball Nations League are among the matches available on the channel.

ONE Championship

The home of martial arts, ONE Championship offers highlights and full fights of previous events on its YouTube channel.

Some of its recent uploads are the top 3 bouts of Stamp Fairtex and the match between Filipino fighter Ramon Gonzales and Indonesian Dodi Mardian in 2018.

NFL

The National Football League (NFL) opened its vault and uploaded selected classic games on its official YouTube channel like Super Bowl X and Super Bowl LIV that was staged in February showcasing the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The football league also offers free NFL Game Pass that gives access to a much deeper library of games on its website and mobile app.

NFL also has NFL Films, a channel that features players from past to present.

One of the notable content available on the channel is The Brady 6, a documentary that followed the story of legendary quarterback Tom Brady as the 199th pick in the 2000 Draft who saw 6 other quarterbacks picked ahead of him.

Documentaries about previous Super Bowl games, including the miracle comeback of New England Patriots against Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and the recent Chiefs- 49ers matchup, are also available on NFL Films.

MLB

The Major League Baseball (MLB) started a series called #MLBAtHome on its Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. The series features classic games every day online, including the 2019 Home Run Derby and the 2010 NLDS Game 1 between Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds.

All 2018 and 2019 MLB games are also available for free on MLB TV.

Every night, wherever you are, you can watch #MLBAtHome.



And this week’s schedule is legit. pic.twitter.com/upjZeaD2Ev — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2020

WWE

Trying to binge watch some classic matches before WrestleMania 36? The WWE YouTube channel classic full-length matches, including the historic WrestleMania 25 clash between Undertaker and "Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels and the WrestleMania 21 match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

Aside from WrestleMania fights, the channel also uploaded some matches from other pay-per-view events like Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble, and Summer Slam.

WWE also offers free access to its PPV events and other wrestling content from WWE Network for a limited time.

Esports leagues

Sports leagues are sidelined, but esports action goes on.

Since the coronavirus outbreak prevents mass gatherings, esports leagues decided to just go online and play remotely. Some of the tournaments that currently stream on YouTube are the ESL Pro League, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, ESL ONE Los Angeles, and DOTA 2.

League of Legends regional tournaments are also running as usual and their games are streamed on YouTube, including the Pacific Championship Series, where the Philippines' Liyab Esports competes.

Brian Shaw's SHAWSTRENGTH

Four-time World's Strongest Man winner Brian Shaw uploads vlogs that show random stuff like the struggles of a 6-foot-8, 400-pound giant shopping for clothes, riding a Mini Cooper and fitting to an airplane seat.

Moreover, the videos uploaded by Shaw show the extensive training and diet of a strongman competitor and an in-depth view of strongman competitions such as World's Strongest Man and Arnold Classic.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is no stranger to creating online content. Almost at one million subscribers, Smith-Schuster actively uploads vlogs and gaming content on his channel. His most recent vlogs are about his trip to the Universal Studios with his family and his Call of Duty gameplay.

Smith-Schuster also streams regularly and recently participated in the Twitch Stream Aid 2020, an event that raised funds for coronavirus relief.

LOL Network's Cold as Balls

Comedian Kevin Hart is also active on YouTube through his channel, LOL Network. The actor has a rare way of interviewing professional athletes in a series called Cold as Balls, where Hart sits down with his guests during an ice bath.

Cold as Balls' recent episode features former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith, where the two hilariously discussed the infamous play of Smith in Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals. Smith called it an "honest mistake."

– Rappler.com