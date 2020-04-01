MANILA, Philippines – Whether it's because you're alone at home or because you can't meet up with your gym buddy due to the enhanced community quarantine, at times like this, it's understandable how the motivation to stick to your fitness goals may be wavering. (Adulting 101: How to set up a home gym)

But thanks to social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google hangouts, we can stay connected to our fitness community and even challenge each other to reach some post-quarantine fitness goals. Because sometimes you just need a little push to get your lazy butt to work out.

Here are some of challenges we recommend:

1. Youtube workout challenges

Youtube is a great source for workout videos. And many online fitness Youtubers have created free workout programs that last for a week to a month.

As "before and after" vlogs and photos go with these programs, you can ask your friend to be your accountability buddy by sending to one another updates on your progress.

Even better, do the workouts together via video conference call, so that you can check up on how each other's doing.

Here are some programs you and your friends can do together:

2. 100s challenges

If you can't commit to a workout schedule, you can participate in the Instagram 100s challenges.

You can start the challenge – whether it will be burpees, push ups, or ab exercises – by posting a video of you doing 100 reps of your chosen exercise. After that, tag your friends to do the same. (READ: 7 exercises you can do with household items)

Pump it up by challenging your friends to do 100 under a time limit.

3. TikTok challenges

With TikTok on a boom right now, users are starting to film their workouts and make them into videos, which they post on their social media platform.

The challenge is to form a workout routine that is in sync with your chosen song and hope that it makes the charts.

Challenge your friend to do the same, just like Gilas Pilipinas Women stalwart Jack Animam.

– Rappler.