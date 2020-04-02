MANILA, Philippines – Filipino world gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo and top skateboarder Margielyn Didal landed on the 2020 Forbes Asia '30 under 30' list for sports and entertainment.

The list with 10 categories, created by Forbes journalists, highlights a total of 300 entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers from Asia who are under 30 years old.

Yulo made history as Southeast Asia's first ever world gymnastics gold winner in the men's floor exercises event in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 4-foot-9 dynamo also sealed a Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth in the same tournament when he finished 18th out of 160 athletes to advance to the men's individual all-around final.

In December, the 20-year-old gymnast emerged as the country's most bemedalled athlete in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with 2 golds and 5 silvers to cap off a stunning year.

Didal, the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, never looked back from her breakthrough achievement and continued to solidify herself as one of the world's best skateboarders. (WATCH: Margielyn Didal stands up for PH skate scene)

The spunky 20-year-old virtually sealed a Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth as she has stayed within the top 20 skaters of the street event, which will debut in the quadrennial meet.

She currently ranks world No. 14 and is set to continue joining Olympic qualifiers in order to boost her bid and crash into the Magic 10.

Before her double gold SEA Games romp, Didal topped two leagues in California and won a bronze medal in the inaugural Women's Open in the 2020 Tampa Pro competition in Florida last March.

Other Filipinos who made the list in other fields are PayMongo founder Francis Plaza, The Cacao Project founder Louise Mabulo and Alexandrite Pictures multimedia artist Breech Asher Harani. – Rappler.com