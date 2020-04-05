MANILA, Philippines – Space is not a problem to achieving an active lifestyle because fitness can fit through anything!

Whether you're living area is cramped or you don't have access to a gym when you're traveling, these exercises will still allow you to burn calories and reach your goals.

Planks

Plank exercises are simple ways to get a rock solid core.

There are different variations to it too – like high or low planks, side planks, up-and-down planks, plank hip dips, to name a few.

To challenge yourself (and maybe your friends), time how long you can hold a plank.

Ab workouts

Most ab workouts will only require a very small space, which leaves you no excuses to skip toning your core.

Crunches, roll-ups, bicycle crunches are some that you can do to work your upper abs. While doing leg-raises, reverse crunches, and in-and-outs will complete your total ab routine.

Just be mindful not to hurt your back in engaging your core! (Adulting 101: How to set up a home gym)

Lunges

They look easy and they're actually effective in sculpting your legs!

You can also try doing reverse lunges and get some cardio out of it by adding jumps. Try adding some weights to further develop your leg muscles. (READ: 7 exercises you can do with household items)

Squats

All you need to do is to get low on your seat in order to make your legs burn.

You can also challenge yourself with single-leg squats, jump squats, and squat pulses to target certain muscles.

Glute exercises

Want a toned butt? Get yourself as close as you can to the mat without hitting it when you do your glute exercises.

Aside from doing bridge lifts, you can get into a tabletop position to execute fire hydrants and straight leg lifts. Add some glute bands for resistance.

Front kicks and shadow boxing

You need to run to get your cardio fix. Martial arts moves like kicks and punches are enough to make you sweat even in a small space.

High knees

Another way to get your heart rate up is to do some high knees.

Aside from being a good a warm-up, it allows you to develop hip flexibility. You start by reaching higher into your hip, then speeding up as you go long.

