GDL brothers, PH athletes to lead training videos on Instagram
MANILA, Philippines – Top athletes like basketball brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, and taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez want to make sure that kids stay active as they hold one-hour training sessions on Instagram.
On Wednesday, April 8, at 10 am, Lopez, a 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist, will demonstrate basic taekwondo routines to develop agility and reflexes on her Instagram for the MILO Champion live session.
The training to be a STRONGER #Champion never ends. That’s why its important to stay active even while we have to stay safe indoors! As an athlete it’s very important to me to stay active and to stay healthy, and I want others, especially kids, to do the same. Today I will be showing everyone how to do a basic stretch, in out, and out in kicks which helps your flexibility which is important for when I execute my moves. So guys, show me how you do it with #ChampionMinute BTW, I’ll be live this Wednesday, April 8 from 10am to 11am. Get your entire family together and join me for a fun exercise session and together lets #BuildChampions #ChampionEnergy @milophilippines
At 3 pm, six-time National MILO marathon queen and 2016 Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, will be teaching useful running exercises that kids can practice with mom and dad.
CHAMPION MINUTE! Tough times need some fun!Exercising at Home is a great way to get some pulse and also keep the spirit up! Let’s keep that #ChampionEnergy every day to keep us going! Showing you my #ChampionMinute “Six Fave Flexibility Leg Exercises” which I do to warm up my body before doing long activities. Better flexibility may improve your performance in physical activities like running and will help decrease the risk of injuries by helping our joints move thru their full range of motion. Kiddos, you may do these exercises with your mom, dad, Ate, Kuya, or anyone at home PS, Let’s do more fun exercises together on Wednesday, April 8, 3-4pm for my Instagram LIVE TRAINING Share your #ChampionMinute and together let’s #FightCovid by staying active at home to keep us all healthy and happy! #BuildChampion #MiloPhilippines @milophilippines
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 15, at 10am, the Gomez de Liaño brothers will show basic and fundamental basketball moves that kids can easily practice in the comfort of their home.
In the afternoon session, running icon coach Rio de la Cruz will also go live on Instagram to lead simple and fun drills to stay in shape.
Each session will be preceded by a 60-second short training video that will give viewers a brief demo of personal training practices.
In support of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Recommendation on Physical Activity for Health, the MILO started the initiative to allow kids aged 5 and above to engage in physical activity for an accumulative 60 minutes every day to build their muscle strength, improve motor skills, and promote bone development. – Rappler.com