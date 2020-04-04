MANILA, Philippines – Top athletes like basketball brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, and taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez want to make sure that kids stay active as they hold one-hour training sessions on Instagram.

On Wednesday, April 8, at 10 am, Lopez, a 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist, will demonstrate basic taekwondo routines to develop agility and reflexes on her Instagram for the MILO Champion live session.

At 3 pm, six-time National MILO marathon queen and 2016 Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, will be teaching useful running exercises that kids can practice with mom and dad.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 15, at 10am, the Gomez de Liaño brothers will show basic and fundamental basketball moves that kids can easily practice in the comfort of their home.

In the afternoon session, running icon coach Rio de la Cruz will also go live on Instagram to lead simple and fun drills to stay in shape.

Each session will be preceded by a 60-second short training video that will give viewers a brief demo of personal training practices.

In support of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Recommendation on Physical Activity for Health, the MILO started the initiative to allow kids aged 5 and above to engage in physical activity for an accumulative 60 minutes every day to build their muscle strength, improve motor skills, and promote bone development. – Rappler.com