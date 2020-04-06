MANILA, Philippines – Gene Poliarco, a tall, thin man with a commanding voice who was the country's veteran chess arbiter, died in Pangasinan at the age of 77 on Sunday, April 5.

"He had a respiratory ailment for a few years. This morning, he was brought from Alaminos to Dagupan where he died due to cardiac arrest," said his granddaughter Jannah in a phone interview with Rappler.

"He didn't complain of anything recently," Jannah added.

Poliarco is survived by his wife and 7 children.

A chess tournament without Poliarco, the country's most senior International Arbiter, was unthinkable. Orderly and firm, he ran tournaments efficiently.

Woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna said Poliarco was their "super arbiter," being present in age-group events.

In her first event, Frayna said her opponent used castling despite being under check, not knowing it is illegal. She resigned later but during lunch break, she complained to Poliarco.

In his mild-mannered way, Poliarco reminded Frayna that the game was over and she resigned.

"In later years, we both laughed when we recalled that," Frayna wrote on Facebook.

For decades, one would hear two words from Poliarco when a tournament starts: "black, start your clocks" and "defaulting time." He would then settle into his chair and walk to the tables afterwards.

Introduced to technology and encoding chess games by the late Philippine Chess Federation director Joe Rabe, Poliarco quickly adjusted to the demands of prompt reporting on the internet.

More important than being tech-savvy and having knowledge is firmness, Poliarco would often tell young arbiters in seminars.

"It's not enough to know the latest rules. You must apply them," Poliarco would tell young arbiters.

This, national coach Jayson Gonzales, said was Poliarco's strength as an arbiter.

"He is knowledgeable and fair. You cannot question his decision," said Gonzales.

A player just a level below master strength, Poliarco became an arbiter in 1982. Any tournament, whether kiddies, women's, executives, Poliarco was always there.

Poliarco's devotion to duty was severely tested in the 2018 national championship finals when he persevered despite being pale. On the fourth round, he withdrew.

After that, Poliarco chief arbiter duties except for national events. He continued working until February before the "enhanced community quarantine" took effect in Luzon in March. – Rappler.com