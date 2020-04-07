MANILA, Philippines – WrestleMania may be over, but wrestling continues outside the ring.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, WWE Studios partnered with Netflix in streaming a television show and a movie that both feature WWE Superstars. (READ: Top 5 show-stealing matches of WrestleMania 36)

The Big Show Show

The 400-pound giant and former world champion Big Show, real name Paul Wight, plays the lead in the new sitcom called The Big Show Show, where he portrays a fictionalized version of his retirement life.

The series, which premiered on Tuesday, April 7 (Asia), follows his comedic life after wrestling. The show also stars Allison Munn as his wife Cassy, as well as Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O' Briant, and Juliet Donenfeld who play his 3 daughters Lola, Mandy, and JJ.

Guest stars of the 8-episode long comedy series include wrestling Hall of Famers such as Mark Henry and Mick Foley.

Big Show was last seen on Tuesday in the ring on WWE Raw, where he lost against the newly crowned Universal Champion Drew Mcintyre.

The Main Event

Aside from the sitcom, WWE Studios is also bringing to Netflix the movie The Main Event, which will premiere on Saturday, April 11 (Asia).

Directed by Jay Karas, the movie centers on 11-year-old kid Leo Thompson (Seth Carr), who finds a magical wrestling mask that gives him supernatural skills. He uses the mask to follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Thompson then joins a WWE Competition, where he faces tough challengers, including Heavy Machinery's Otis and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

The movie also features the WWE NXT brand and several superstars such as The Miz, Kofi Kingston, and Sheamus. – Rappler.com