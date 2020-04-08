MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vaulter and Olympic qualifier EJ Obiena is one of the country's elite athletes affected by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Obiena, though, has been able to continue training despite Italy being under lockdown in its efforts to manage the global health crisis.

The 24-year-old pole vaulter has been open about his disappointment, that he felt lost following the Olympic shelving as he would have to wait for another year before seeing action in his maiden quadrennial meet.

Rappler catches up with Obiena on how he's coping while being miles away from home. – Rappler.com