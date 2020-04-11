MANILA, Philippines – The enhanced community quarantine has forced us to adjust to different routines at home, including eating and exercise habits that can affect our numbers on the scale.

Let's look at life-changing habits of some people after one month of lockdown due to the virus pandemic, which yielded either positive or negative results:

Losing weight

Jem Chua

1. How much weight did you lose?

I lost 2.3kg (5 lbs)

2. Why do you think you lost weight?

I workout 4 to 5 times a week in quarantine compared to my normal of 3 to 4 times a week. I was also snacking less since there's no more temptation from officemates who love to snack!

Now, I'm mostly eating home-cooked meals since we only take out 1 or 2 times a week when we're craving for something or when my mom's lazy to cook. I only eat rice when ulam (viand) really calls for it and I've been sleeping for 8 hours compared to my usual 4 to 5 hours.

3. After quarantine, what will you do about it?

I will try to sustain a 4 to 5 times workout schedule after the quarantine. I will make up for my lost sessions with The Movement Studio and Planaforma because I really miss them.

I can limit my rice intake too, since I realized that I don't need to eat a lot of rice to get full. I will also eat out less, but maybe after I satisfy my cravings from this lockdown hehe.

Choi Co

1. How much weight did you lose?

I lost 3.6 kg (8 lbs).

2. Why do you think you lost weight?

It was a combination of exercise and diet (but not intentionally) because of quarantine.

I had less snacks because I used to have merienda (snacks) almost two times a day at work. I also did the Chloe Ting workout programs which were pretty intense, so I workout everyday and strictly eat 3 times a day only.

A solution to my sugar cravings was to switch candy, chocolate or cake with half a glass of Gatorade. It's still sweet, but it has less calories. Through this, I didn't feel so deprived of sweets.

3. After quarantine, what will you do about it?

I wanna continue my weight loss and convert fat to muscle. I also want to try and have less sweets.

I also realized that my snacking is related to stress, so I'm planning to have healthier snacks on my work shelf too.

Marco Javier

1. How much weight did you lose?

I lost a little under 3kg or 6 lbs so far.

2. Why do you think you lost weight?

I lost weight because I haven't been able to eat properly due to my new sleeping cycle. I sleep at 3 am and wake up at 11 am or 12 noon and since I work in the government, I was dealing with very urgent tasks for the past week and there's a lack of time to meal prep.

As a result, I've only been eating once or twice a day for the past week.

I think I'm also losing muscle built up from my consistent cardio routine. I haven't exercised at all since the enhanced community quarantine started.

3. After quarantine, what will you do about it?

I just want to get back to my exercise routine! Not really focused on the number on the scale at this point.

Gaining weight

Kim Uy

1. How much weight did you gain?

I gained almost 2 kg or over 3 lbs.

2. Why do you think you gained weight?

I started working out during the ECQ ,since I wanted to become fit and I’ve been wanting to have an active lifestyle ever since I retired from swimming. I was gaining mostly muscle.

3. After quarantine, what will you do about it?

If time permits, I'd still love to continue doing home workouts everyday and I’d love to join yoga and pilates classes every weekend next time.

Kevin Hapal

1. How much weight did you gain?

I have already gained almost 2 kg (4.4 lbs) this quarantine

2. Why do you think you gained weight?

Because I’m lazy, char! The main reason I think is food – I’ve been eating a lot more often than I’m used to. Part of it is just because I’m bored out of my mind (or maybe it’s the stress), so I’m craving for something to chew on most of the time.

Also, before the quarantine, I’m outside for most of the day, so I eat out, which somehow limits my eating. But now I’m at home with a well-stocked refrigerator – because it’s better to buy groceries in bulk these days – and there’s almost always something to munch on.

It also doesn’t help that the grocery store near my place runs out of fresh produce fast, so it’s not easy to make more balanced meals even if I try.

Then of course, there’s the fact that I don’t move around as much as before. I don’t consider myself an active or fit person, but I at least get to walk to work or hit the gym before the quarantine.

This time, I’m lying on my bed for most of my day, even while working (let’s not pretend I’m the only person who does this).

I tried to buy some home workout tools, but it’s really hard to motivate yourself to work out here when you’re not used to it. It’s like my brain is wired to sleep and be lazy whenever I’m at home.

I envy people who can work out anywhere because changing my daily routine proved to be quite hard for me.

3. After quarantine, what will you do about it?

I will probably (try to) go on a diet and eat healthier food again – but that’s maybe a week or two after the quarantine. I need to get my post-lockdown samgpyeoupsal and ramen first.

Just being realistic. I don’t think I can will myself to skip eating my favorite comfort foods after being stuck at home for more than a month. I deserve it, we all do.

But yes, I’ll be a slave to the gym when the dust settles. I’ve never felt as unhealthy. I’m afraid if COVID-19 doesn’t kill me, extra servings of rice will. – Rappler.com