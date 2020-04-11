MANILA, Philippines – Prime prospect International Master Daniel Quizon trounced older opponents to top the fourth leg of the Philippine National Bullet Online Chess Championship on Saturday, April 11.

The 15-year-old Quizon, regarded as one of the country’s brightest hopes to become a Grandmaster, scored 83 points on 34 games played to edge first leg winner GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr and third leg champion IM Joel Pimentel in the online tournament that lured a record field of 523 bets.

The United States-based Barcenilla, a many time Chess Olympian, tallied 82 points while Pimentel posted 81 to trail Quizon, who won 76% of his games.

It was another strong showing for Quizon, whose reputation soared following a victory over former world blitz champion Super GM Le Quang Liem of Vietnam in the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games.

Quizon, the 2019 Asian Juniors blitz champion who was named one of four Junior Athletes of the Year by the Philippine Sportswriters Association last month, also ruled the third leg of the online Rising Phoenix International Chess Championship and the inaugural All-Dasmariñas Online Blitz Chess Tournament.

Chester Neil Reyes finished 4th with 77 points, nipping GM Darwin Laylo with 76 points.

Completing the top 10 were Sherwin Tiu, 6th; Fide Master Arden Reyes, 7th; Karl Ochoa, 8th; National Master Jayson Bullanday Salubre, 9th, and Asuela Ellan, 10th.

GM Rogelio “Joey Antonio, winner of the first and third legs of the Cesar Orbe Memorial Chess 960 Series, groped for form and settled for 14th place, finishing ahead of IM Paulo Bersamina (17th and 2018 Asian Para Games four-gold medalist FM Sander Severino (18th).

Michael Concio placed 11th, Mark Jay Danos Bacojo 12th, FM Dino Ballecer 13th, FM Austin Jacob Literatus 15th, Samson Chiu Chin Lim 16th, Eli Budoso 19th and Jason Sayson San Jose Visca 20th.

The series is organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines headed by Rep. Prospero "Butch" Pichay, and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission led by Chairman William " Butch" Ramirez. – Rappler.com